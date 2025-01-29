Mandy Rose says Tiffany Stratton used her slogan (video), update on Kiera Hogan
– Kiera Hogan is anticipated to make a return to AEW in the near future.
She has been sidelined with an injury for some time but is nearing clearance to resume in-ring competition.
(Source: PWInsider)
– Former WWE talent Mandy Rose says that Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton used her slogan on SmackDown a few weeks ago.
“She used my Slogan …the Put some respect on my name & This bitch even used the same kind of tone”
The line being referred to — “Put some respect on my name”
