Mandy Rose says Tiffany Stratton used her slogan (video), update on Kiera Hogan

– Kiera Hogan is anticipated to make a return to AEW in the near future.

She has been sidelined with an injury for some time but is nearing clearance to resume in-ring competition.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Former WWE talent Mandy Rose says that Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton used her slogan on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

“She used my Slogan …the Put some respect on my name & This bitch even used the same kind of tone”

Former WWE talent Mandy Rose says that Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton used her slogan on SmackDown a few weeks ago. The line being referred to — “Put some respect on my name” pic.twitter.com/m7VrTmF60B — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 29, 2025

