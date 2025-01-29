Mandy Rose says Tiffany Stratton used her slogan (video), update on Kiera Hogan

Jan 29, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Kiera Hogan is anticipated to make a return to AEW in the near future.

She has been sidelined with an injury for some time but is nearing clearance to resume in-ring competition.

(Source: PWInsider)

– Former WWE talent Mandy Rose says that Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton used her slogan on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

“She used my Slogan …the Put some respect on my name & This bitch even used the same kind of tone”

