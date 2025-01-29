Jordynne Grace has plans for Royal Rumble weekend, Hikuleo/WWE note, NXT at MSG?

– During the Q&A portion of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed Hikuleo’s current status, noting that WWE seems to be in no rush to put him on television. “I can see him debuting anytime—he’s been under contract for like, not quite a year, but it’s a long time he’s been there,” Meltzer explained. “And for whatever reason, they’ve made the call not to debut him.

– Looks like Jordynne Grace has plans for Royal Rumble weekend…

I’m 100% hosting my mom’s 50th birthday party this weekend Love y’all though ♥️ https://t.co/MOL36LT2WB pic.twitter.com/l3PallAuN3 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 29, 2025

– WWE has discussed taping NXT at Madison Square Garden Theater, the smaller arena inside of MSG. The report suggests it will take place on March 11th, the night after Raw is hosted by the main arena.

(Source: PWInsider)

