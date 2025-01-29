Chris Jericho was asked about the rumors surrounding Britt Baker’s status with AEW

Last week, there has been speculation that AEW star Britt Baker “might be done” with the company following multiple issues. It was later claimed that Britt’s contract “goes for quite a while“ and she could still end up being used again.

During an interview with The Takedown on SI, Chris Jericho was asked about the rumors surrounding Britt’s status with AEW…

“You would have to ask Britt that. I haven’t really heard either way, but I know she’s obviously a very valuable part of the company. She’s one of the OGs, probably one of our first homegrown stars, and I think she does a great job whenever she’s in the ring. So, I don’t see her leaving or going anywhere, and I’m looking forward to having her come back on the show because she has a great character and a great presence and, once again, a great fan base within AEW and within the wrestling world.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

