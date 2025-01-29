Booker T says TNA star deserves a spot in WWE, Reigns not keeping up with Moxley

– Booker T via HOF Podcast says TNA star Moose is amazing and deserves a chance to be a big star in WWE.

“He’s come to Reality Of Wrestling so many times. He’s always been so easy to work with. I want to see a guy like Moose actually get a chance to get that shot.

There’s so many more in TNA that deserve that shot, but if there is one person that really deserves a shot on a WWE stage under bright lights, that’s Moose.”

– Roman Reigns via SHAK Wrestling admits he hasn’t spoken to his former Shield brother Jon Moxley in a very long time.

“It’s been a while. I haven’t talked to him in a bit. The one thing about Mox is you can’t GPS him, you know what I mean? You can’t be like, “He’s right here, don’t worry.”

We’d be walking through an airport, and he’d just disappear. Then out of nowhere, he’d pop up with a bagel and a coffee, half a croissant in his mouth.

I hope he’s a little more predictable now for his families sake at least (laughs).”

