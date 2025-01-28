Will AJ Styles be cleared for Royal Rumble? and Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul?

– PWInsider has reported that WWE is hoping AJ Styles will be cleared to return to action in time for the Royal Rumble on February 1. Styles is said to heading to Indianapolis where the show takes place but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to take his place on the show likely as part of the men’s Rumble match itself.

– Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul?

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/tnTWaSDUP5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 28, 2025

The brothers jointly announced it Tuesday on social media, describing it as, “The moment you’ve waited a decade for.”

The post from the brothers on X, formerly Twitter, indicates the event will be streamed March 27 on Max.

