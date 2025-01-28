Viewership for AEW Collision drops, Triple posts a new video, and today’s birthdays

Jan 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW Collision absolutely plummeted this week as it brought in 250,000 viewers for the January 25 episode. This is way down from last weeks episode, which brought in 342,000 viewers on January 18.

(Source: WrestleNomics)

Triple H posted:

– Happy Birthday to Sheamus, Shark Boy, Sanada, Kelly Klein & Liiza Hall today.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kanji

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal