Viewership for AEW Collision drops, Triple posts a new video, and today’s birthdays

– AEW Collision absolutely plummeted this week as it brought in 250,000 viewers for the January 25 episode. This is way down from last weeks episode, which brought in 342,000 viewers on January 18.

(Source: WrestleNomics)

– Triple H posted:

For me, @CenterStageATL was where it all began. And tonight, it’s where #WWENXT shows you the future. 8/7c LIVE on @TheCW. pic.twitter.com/mN1LDYxdvG — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2025

– Happy Birthday to Sheamus, Shark Boy, Sanada, Kelly Klein & Liiza Hall today.

