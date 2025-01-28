Streamer Kai Cenat invited to the Royal Rumble
Popular streamer Kai Cenat was invited to the Royal Rumble last night on Raw by Pat McAfee on behalf of WWE.
The 23-year-old life-long WWE fan was attending his first WWE live event ever and received a big pop from the Atlanta crowd.
Cenat is the fifth most-followed streamer on Twitch with nearly 16 million subscribers and another seven million on YouTube.
Last week, Triple H also invited another popular streamer, iShowSpeed, giving him full access to the show to stream live wherever he wants.
Life long fan ✅
Make an entrance in front of a sold-out crowd in ATL ✅
Get invited to the #RoyalRumble by @PatMcAfeeShow ✅
Not a bad time for your first live #WWERaw @KaiCenat!! pic.twitter.com/1YcoqvHrld
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2025
