Streamer Kai Cenat invited to the Royal Rumble

Jan 28, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Popular streamer Kai Cenat was invited to the Royal Rumble last night on Raw by Pat McAfee on behalf of WWE.

The 23-year-old life-long WWE fan was attending his first WWE live event ever and received a big pop from the Atlanta crowd.

Cenat is the fifth most-followed streamer on Twitch with nearly 16 million subscribers and another seven million on YouTube.

Last week, Triple H also invited another popular streamer, iShowSpeed, giving him full access to the show to stream live wherever he wants.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kanji

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal