Speculation that Apollo Crews is injured, Jordynne Grace on moving from TNA to WWE

– During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez speculated that Apollo Crews may have suffered an injury during the match, pointing to some concerning signs throughout his performance. “I have not got this confirmed yet, but I think Apollo Crews is hurt. He immediately grabbed his shoulder and his pec and did not let go for the entire match. As soon as it was over, he rushed to the back. It appears he got hurt, so we will probably figure out pretty soon what happened there.”

– Jordynne Grace (via Insight) explains why she finally decided to make a huge move and leave TNA to sign with WWE

“I was at TNA for a very long time, since 2018, and I’ve never let my contract expire before. I always just re-signed, and I don’t know if it was just the uncertainty of not knowing what was going to happen or if I was scared no one was going to have me.

When I was a kid, I wanted to be a Diva. I wanted to be like one of the models. I think since then, obviously, like, things have changed so much. WWE as a teen at the time was huge, obviously.

I feel like now I’m more confident. I had an amazing 2024 and I think it’s time. I’ve done so much in TNA. I’ve done pretty much all there is to do and I feel like if there was ever a time to move forward, it’s right now.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

