MVP, Charlotte Flair, and MJF notes

Jan 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

MVP stated his intention to wrestle occasionally, saying, “I plan to wrestle periodically, just to remind these pissants that I’m STILL a legit threat in the ring.” He emphasized his role as “the spokesman for The Hurt Syndicate” but added, “Sometimes I speak with my fists.”

MJF set to appear on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– Just announced:

