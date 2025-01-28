MVP, Charlotte Flair, and MJF notes
– MVP stated his intention to wrestle occasionally, saying, “I plan to wrestle periodically, just to remind these pissants that I’m STILL a legit threat in the ring.” He emphasized his role as “the spokesman for The Hurt Syndicate” but added, “Sometimes I speak with my fists.”
– MJF set to appear on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
Last Wednesday on Dynamite, @the_MJF had harsh words for @realjeffjarrett’s AEW World Title aspirations + a tense face-off with Hangman Page!
What will MJF have to say TOMORROW NIGHT?
– Just announced:
COMING SOON: Charlotte Flair @Mattel @WWE SummerSlam 2025 Elite
