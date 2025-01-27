WWE announces the premiere date for LFG (Legends & Future Greats)

WWE has announced their new show LFG (Legends & Future Greats) will premiere on February 16th.

The new reality show will be broadcast on A&E and feature a competition similar to Tough Enough, as 16 contestants will attempt to earn a spot on NXT.

It will also feature exclusive looks behind the scenes and give fans a better look into exactly what it takes to become a WWE star, with coaches such as The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley and Mickie James helping the competitors reach their goal.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are also scheduled to make regular appearances on the show as they evaluate the talent and help them earn points during the competition through a series of challenges

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 16th, WWE and A&E will unleash a brand-new slate of programming with the premiere of the new competition series “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats),” the debut of “WWE’s Greatest Moments” and the return of “WWE Rivals”. MORE INFO: https://t.co/xr5dw243Bn pic.twitter.com/Urbk3FAGhy — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

