WWE announces the premiere date for LFG (Legends & Future Greats)

Jan 27, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has announced their new show LFG (Legends & Future Greats) will premiere on February 16th.

The new reality show will be broadcast on A&E and feature a competition similar to Tough Enough, as 16 contestants will attempt to earn a spot on NXT.

It will also feature exclusive looks behind the scenes and give fans a better look into exactly what it takes to become a WWE star, with coaches such as The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley and Mickie James helping the competitors reach their goal.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are also scheduled to make regular appearances on the show as they evaluate the talent and help them earn points during the competition through a series of challenges

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nahir Robles

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal