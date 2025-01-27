Notes on Bron Breakker and Rhea Ripley

– Following the conclusion of Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE took to their official Twitter account and uploaded an interview featuring Rhea Ripley. One of the interviewers pointed out to Ripley that while she doesn’t have a match at the Rumble, she could always throw herself in the Rumble as the champion. In response, Ripley hinted at competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match as she said, “Maybe I’ll be in the men’s one.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Bron Breakker was a guest today on The Pacman Jones Show on BetOnline where he told Pacman that he ran a 4.2 40-yard-dash before the NFL Combine when he was a college running back, and did 10 reps of bench press at 365 pounds.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

