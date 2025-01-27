Liv Morgan meet and greet at Cricket Wireless store during Rumble weekend

Former WWE Women’s World champion Liv Morgan will be doing a meet and greet for Cricket Wireless on Friday, January 31 in Indianapolis during the Royal Rumble weekend.

Morgan will be at the Cricket Wireless store at 5967 E 82nd Street starting from 11AM and will be on location for around two hours. The store is around 12 miles away from downtown Indianapolis.

The meet and greet is free and an on-site registration is required. Wrist bands will be handed out on first-come, first-served basis and entry is not guaranteed.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

