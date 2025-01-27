Julia Hart provides an update on her health

Julia Hart provided an update on her health, particularly as it relates to her shoulder.

“I feel fine, I didn’t even think about my shoulder with the first match with Jamie. I had a torn labrum in my right shoulder is what the injury was. I didn’t even think about it in the match. I was just so focused on beating up Jamie. If anything, my back hurt, but that has nothing to do with my shoulder, so I felt really good.”

“I’m lucky that I’m young and I fixed it now instead of down the line having more problems,” Hart said. “I just worked really hard to get that strength back up and have mobility and it paid off. I’m glad I took more time than I needed so that I was 100%.”

According to Hart, the healing time following her surgery spanned about three months. Hart, however, wanted to ensure that she came back with full strength and mobility. As such, she took some extra time to relax, while also continuing to train for her eventual return match, which came against Hayter, a former AEW Women’s Champion, on the January 1 episode of “AEW Dynamite.” Hayter and Hart met again three weeks later, with the former giving a nod of respect to the latter afterward leading up to a potential rubber match.

(Source: The Takedown on SI)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

