Alexis and WWE reportedly in a contract squabble, former TNA performer signs with WWE

– Ahead of her planned return on Raw in San Jose, Alexa Bliss’ representatives sought to renegotiate her contract for better terms. WWE, however, insisted she return under her existing deal, extended due to her time away.

When Bliss’ side pushed for a new agreement, WWE canceled her return plans and halted all creative plans for her, reports PWInsider.

The two sides have been at odds since, and on January 14, the day after her expected return, Bliss removed all WWE references from her social media bios.

Bliss was planned to return in a storyline with the Wyatt Sick.

– Fightful reports Jordynne Grace has signed with WWE on a multi-year contract.

