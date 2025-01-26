Mariah May on being ignored at the WrestleDream press conference

Mariah May Speaks Out About Being Asked No Questions During WrestleDream Press Conference.

“I waited [for] all these journalists, which they’re not — they’re just people playing journalists — and they don’t have a single questions for me, they don’t have a single question about Willow Nightingale, who’s one of our top stars, they don’t have a single questions about women’s wrestling,”

Mariah May felt her time was wasted and likely won’t participate in future media scrums after attendees seemed more interested in waiting to talk to “their favorite five-star wrestler”

Via Busted Open Radio

