Bronson Reed’s Royal Rumble tease, Chris Bey benefit show, BloodSport headed to London, more

– Bronson Reed teases something big on February 1 at The 2025 Royal Rumble.

02.01.2025

Change. — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 27, 2025

– Just announced:

Last night we announced a @DashingChrisBey Beynefit Show, for Sun Mar 23rd. This Mecca Event will feature some of the biggest stars. The outpouring of support Chris has received has been amazing, and numerous talent has reached out to appear. More details to come. SAVE THE DATE! pic.twitter.com/nmOtjgtqpQ — (@FSWVegas) January 26, 2025

– Josh Barnett’s BloodSport will be coming to London on September 28th.

– via X:

Jessie was the first person to take me on the road as a Pro wrestler. I am forever grateful for her. Right now she needs some help. Jessie is fighting against breast cancer. If you have the means please show some support. ❤️https://t.co/FF950h1NP8 — Ray Lyn (@Ray_lyn) January 27, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

