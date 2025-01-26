Adam Pearce announces two matches for Raw (video), and today’s birthdays
– Adam Pearce has announced Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn and Bianca Belair and Naomi vs Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for Raw on Netflix
It is official. https://t.co/ihRkHJZnhh
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 26, 2025
also set for tomorrow:
– Logan Paul is set to make his RAW debut
– War Raiders (C) vs Dominik Mysterio & JD Mcdonagh for the WWE World Tag Team Titles
– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returns to RAW ahead of the Royal Rumble
– Happy birthday to Mercedes Mone
Thank you @AEW fam https://t.co/ROs2yBYMpk
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 26, 2025
– Also happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday Taylor Wilde pic.twitter.com/HKn0PrmVmr
— 孤独なパンク (@zcpbFuNWhU7527) January 25, 2025