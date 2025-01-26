Adam Pearce announces two matches for Raw (video), and today’s birthdays

– Adam Pearce has announced Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn and Bianca Belair and Naomi vs Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for Raw on Netflix

also set for tomorrow:

– Logan Paul is set to make his RAW debut

– War Raiders (C) vs Dominik Mysterio & JD Mcdonagh for the WWE World Tag Team Titles

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returns to RAW ahead of the Royal Rumble

– Happy birthday to Mercedes Mone

– Also happy birthday to…

Happy Birthday Taylor Wilde pic.twitter.com/HKn0PrmVmr — 孤独なパンク (@zcpbFuNWhU7527) January 25, 2025

