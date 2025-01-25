Triple H invites IShowSpeed to the Royal Rumble, Strickland/Lashley note, plus more birthdays

Jan 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H called IShowSpeed to personally invite him to the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis next Saturday. He offered full backstage access, the ability to stream with superstars, and even the chance to join him at gorilla position. Excited by the offer, IShowSpeed enthusiastically accepted and confirmed he would attend the sold-out event.

– Dave Meltzer on the Swerve Strickland/Bobby Lashley feud

“They’re supposed to go back to it but Ran in creative difference” .. We’ll see what happens but that’s what I was told, is that it’s tabled for now and they’re gonna go back to it later in the year.”

– Today would have been Jay Briscoe’s 41st birthday.

– Happy birthday to….

