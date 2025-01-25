Indi Hartwell: “I don’t know what the future holds”

Indi Hartwell opened up about her thoughts following her WWE release, sharing the mix of excitement and uncertainty that came with her free agency. She admitted, “With each passing day, it is getting closer to my date of free agency, which is exciting but also scary, because I don’t know what the future holds.”

Hartwell revealed that many fans and people in her life have been asking if she plans to continue wrestling. She confessed, “It was something that I really had to think about when I got released.” However, she ultimately reaffirmed her passion for wrestling, stating, “But come on, I’m only 28. I’m only 28, I have got so much wrestling left in me, and that’s why I’m signing these photos.”

Her words reflect her determination to keep pursuing her wrestling career despite the challenges, embracing the next chapter with hope and resilience.

Source: Indi Hartwell YouTube

