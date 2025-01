Arianna Grace is officially a U.S. citizen, new global carrier for AEW PPVs

NXT superstar Arianna Grace is officially a U.S. citizen

Miss NXT just became Miss USA! She’s a citizen folks! pic.twitter.com/iAwBxrjxlU — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) January 25, 2025

Grace has recently been appearing regularly in TNA, where her father Santino Marella is the on-screen authority figure, as something of a liaison between TNA and NXT

– Amazon Prime Video is expected to become a global carrier for AEW pay-per-view events starting in 2025.

Source: Wrestlenomics

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email