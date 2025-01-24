Joe Hendry on possibly inviting John Cena to TNA

Joe Hendry expressed his enthusiasm about a hypothetical scenario where wrestling legend John Cena could make an appearance in TNA Wrestling and chase a historic milestone. Hendry said:

“For me, it’s going to be John Cena, right? Look, what would be better than inviting John Cena to cross the line into TNA Wrestling and maybe go for a 17th World Championship? I’m ready for the challenge, John.”

Hendry’s statement highlights his ambition and readiness to face Cena, envisioning a monumental moment where Cena could potentially break the record for the most World Championship reigns in wrestling history within TNA.

Source: SA Live

