Hogan expected to miss SNME, Undertaker gives McConaughey a WWE Legacy Belt (photo)

Jan 24, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Hulk Hogan will reportedly not be attending tomorrow’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, TX due to “family commitments”.

(Source: Sportskeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone)

– The Undertaker gifted Matthew McConaughey the Texas Longhorns WWE Legacy Title Belt.

McConaughey attended Smackdown in Austin, TX Friday night. He even got involved during a Kevin Owens promo segment, with “The Prize Fighter” verbally dressing down the actor as he stood over him on the commentary desk at ringside.

  1. What? says:
    January 25, 2025 at 12:13 am

    Brooke did just give birth, so the “family commitments” thing could be legit. However, after his reception on Raw you have to think that “family commitments” could be code for “let’s not put him on live TV for a while.”

