Hogan expected to miss SNME, Undertaker gives McConaughey a WWE Legacy Belt (photo)

– Hulk Hogan will reportedly not be attending tomorrow’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, TX due to “family commitments”.

(Source: Sportskeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone)

– The Undertaker gifted Matthew McConaughey the Texas Longhorns WWE Legacy Title Belt.

McConaughey attended Smackdown in Austin, TX Friday night. He even got involved during a Kevin Owens promo segment, with “The Prize Fighter” verbally dressing down the actor as he stood over him on the commentary desk at ringside.

