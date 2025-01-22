Possible Wrestlemania 43 location, viewership for week 2 of Raw on Netflix, plus Noble & Tyrus notes

Jan 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWInsider reports that Indianapolis, Indiana is being considered as a potential city to host WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

– Netflix has the number of views for the second week of Raw (last week’s episode) at 3.7 million.

Jamie Noble is coming to Cleveland…

– Tyrus posted:

