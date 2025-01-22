Possible Wrestlemania 43 location, viewership for week 2 of Raw on Netflix, plus Noble & Tyrus notes

– PWInsider reports that Indianapolis, Indiana is being considered as a potential city to host WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

– Netflix has the number of views for the second week of Raw (last week’s episode) at 3.7 million.

– Jamie Noble is coming to Cleveland…

– Tyrus posted:

Dear Mr president @realDonaldTrump can we keep this one up for a while George T Washington never looked so good … pic.twitter.com/zWB7IOOkAr — Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) January 22, 2025

