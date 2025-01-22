Konnan says Britt Baker wasn’t faithful to Adam Cole, Baker responds

Jan 22, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Konann claims Britt Baker was allegedly cheating on Adam Cole which lead to them breaking up.

“I was the first one that said her and Cole had broken up. Now you see it’s true. And I’m gonna throw this little one in there…a very credible source said it happened because she was cheating on him.”

(Konann via Keepin It 100)

Baker’s response:

