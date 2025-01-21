Updates on Corey Graves, Saraya, and Jordynne Grace

– AEW star Saraya and her boyfriend of six years, rock musician Ronnie Radke, have ended their relationship. The exact reason for their split remains unknown. Addressing fans, Saraya shared that she was given a break from AEW for “personal reasons,” suggesting her return to wrestling is on the horizon.

(Source: TMZ)

– Former TNA star Jordynne Grace is currently at the WWE PC in Orlando ahead of NXT tonight

– Corey Graves is expected to return to commentary tonight on NXT. It was noted that Graves is now listed as part of the commentary team once again internally and is expected to appear as he is scheduled to be at rehearsals for NXT tonight in Orlando.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

