Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast on Netflix in the UK, DiBiase supports Trump

Jan 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– It has been revealed via WWE’s UK Facebook page that the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast on Netflix in the UK staring 1 am GMT on Sunday January 26th. Four matches and a segment have current been announced for the show.

• Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso
• Rhea Ripley defends the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax
• Bron Breakker defends the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus
• Braun Strowman goes one on one with Jacob Fatu
• Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and “Winged Eagle” WWE Champion Kevin Owens sign the contract for their Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble

Jim Cornette is certainly not a fan of President Trump, but WWE hall of famer Ted DiBiase is….

