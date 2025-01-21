Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast on Netflix in the UK, DiBiase supports Trump

– It has been revealed via WWE’s UK Facebook page that the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast on Netflix in the UK staring 1 am GMT on Sunday January 26th. Four matches and a segment have current been announced for the show.

• Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso

• Rhea Ripley defends the Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax

• Bron Breakker defends the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus

• Braun Strowman goes one on one with Jacob Fatu

• Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and “Winged Eagle” WWE Champion Kevin Owens sign the contract for their Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble

– Jim Cornette is certainly not a fan of President Trump, but WWE hall of famer Ted DiBiase is….

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump ! It’s official . Mr. President , we stand behind you and honor you today. From The Million Dollar Man to the Billion Dollar man… never forget.. EVERYBODY’S GOT A PRICE… today our country has spoken theirs… no laugh.. only respect. Thank you… — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 20, 2025

