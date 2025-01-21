Oba Femi expresses interest in facing Gunther, Japanese wrestling promotions working together

– While speaking on The Masked Man Show, NXT Champion Oba Femi gave praise to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and expressed his desire to face The Ring General. He said, “I love his style and I love his mentality towards what we do. He doesn’t see it as entertainment and professional wrestling, he sees it as a sport, and I respect that. Never traded words with Gunther. Hopefully, one day, I will. Would love to pick his brain and see what he has to tell me because he is good at what he does. We just happen to work that same grounded style and we mix effectively with other styles. I’m happy with the work he’s doing right now. He’s killing it. Hopefully, one day, we’ll get to dance.”

– Seven different Japanese promotions have come together for a new partnership called United Japan Pro Wrestling (UJPW). The association includes NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, All Japan Pro Wrestling, Big Japan Pro Wrestling, DDT Pro Wrestling, STARDOM and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.

Sanshiro Takagi closed by discussing the immediate goals for the group, which will see further strengthening and regular meetings with the Japanese government, as well as collaboration between member organizations on policies for health and safety of wrestlers. ‘We look forward to your support and understanding in our ongoing mission’.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

