TNA champion Joe Hendry calls out John Cena, Allie Katch posts an update (updated)

– Joe Hendry calls out John Cena for a match with the TNA Championship on the line to finish his story.

“When I was 15 years old, I couldn’t make a show. My friend went to a meet and greet and he says, hey my friend Joe’s a big fan. He couldn’t come, would you call him? And John Cena held up the meet and greet, phoned me from my friend’s phone and talked to me for 5 minutes. He was the first wrestler I ever spoke to, and to me, I feel that’s the story I need to finish, facing John Cena and why not let’s do it for this [TNA] championship.”

(via Busted Open Radio)

– Here is an update from Allie Katch after she broke her leg in 2 places at last night’s The People vs GCW

I feel the love and I am so grateful, it’s the light in this very scary and uncertain time. Forever in debt to Steph for taking care of me and thank you to all who have reached out. I’ll have more to say and update later but I am so tired and hangry yall!!! https://t.co/jrHd8C86Hf — ALLIE KATCH アリー・キャッチ (@AllieKATCH) January 20, 2025

I still don’t have many answers but after surgery today I was walking on crutches, putting on my own pants and getting to use the bathroom by myself! I am still floored by the support and love and will try to update and get back to everyone. My gratitude is ENDLESS!!! pic.twitter.com/VHvgUqjrIU — ALLIE KATCH アリー・キャッチ (@AllieKATCH) January 20, 2025

