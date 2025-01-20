TNA champion Joe Hendry calls out John Cena, Allie Katch posts an update (updated)

Jan 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @joehendry

Joe Hendry calls out John Cena for a match with the TNA Championship on the line to finish his story.

“When I was 15 years old, I couldn’t make a show. My friend went to a meet and greet and he says, hey my friend Joe’s a big fan. He couldn’t come, would you call him? And John Cena held up the meet and greet, phoned me from my friend’s phone and talked to me for 5 minutes. He was the first wrestler I ever spoke to, and to me, I feel that’s the story I need to finish, facing John Cena and why not let’s do it for this [TNA] championship.”

(via Busted Open Radio)

– Here is an update from Allie Katch after she broke her leg in 2 places at last night’s The People vs GCW

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Noelle Foley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal