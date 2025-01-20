Notes on lja Dragunov, Brody King, and Paul London

Fightful Select is reporting that lja Dragunov has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center taking part in traditional training just four months after tearing his ACL.

Brody King has officially filed to trademark Cerberus. In Greek mythology, Cerberus is the legendary three-headed hound of Hades, tasked with guarding the gates of the underworld to prevent the dead from escaping.

– Major League Wrestling announced the first-ever Honey Trap Match: Paul London vs. BRG at MLW SuperFight 6 on Saturday, February 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

