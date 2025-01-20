Notes on lja Dragunov, Brody King, and Paul London

– Fightful Select is reporting that lja Dragunov has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center taking part in traditional training just four months after tearing his ACL.

– Brody King has officially filed to trademark Cerberus. In Greek mythology, Cerberus is the legendary three-headed hound of Hades, tasked with guarding the gates of the underworld to prevent the dead from escaping.

– Major League Wrestling announced the first-ever Honey Trap Match: Paul London vs. BRG at MLW SuperFight 6 on Saturday, February 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @victorious_brg and @LondonFu will meet at MLW SuperFight 6 in the first-ever Honey Trap Match! The loser will be dunked in a pool of honey and feathered in front of the fans in Atlanta! ️ Saturday, Feb. 8

