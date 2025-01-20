Frontrunner to host Wrestlemania 42, plus notes up Nic Nemeth and Britt Baker

– Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) comments on losing the TNA Championship to Joe Hendry.

It was an absolute honor pic.twitter.com/6JNnwNtrbV — Nic Nemeth (@NicTNemeth) January 20, 2025

– Britt Baker is said to be ‘wildly unpopular’ in the women’s locker room in AEW to the point where one person has said that no one wants to see her come back.

(source PWTorch)

– The word making the rounds locally in Louisiana is that New Orleans is currently the frontrunner to host WrestleMania 42 next year.

(source: PWlnsider)

