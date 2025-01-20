Christopher Daniels update, Hardy vs. Reigns, Cornette on Trump taking office

Jan 20, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, reports that Christopher Daniels will continue in his role as AEW’s Head of Talent of Relations, and he will keep working behind the scenes. Per Sapp, Daniels had been looking to wrap up his in-ring career for a while.

Jeff Hardy via San Antonio Express says he wants a match against Roman Reigns before retiring from the ring

“One of my dream matches was always Roman Reigns. I still have that in my head before it’s all over in my career. Roman Reigns is a big one.”

Jim Cornette via X:

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Blair Davenport

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal