Christopher Daniels update, Hardy vs. Reigns, Cornette on Trump taking office

– According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, reports that Christopher Daniels will continue in his role as AEW’s Head of Talent of Relations, and he will keep working behind the scenes. Per Sapp, Daniels had been looking to wrap up his in-ring career for a while.

– Jeff Hardy via San Antonio Express says he wants a match against Roman Reigns before retiring from the ring

“One of my dream matches was always Roman Reigns. I still have that in my head before it’s all over in my career. Roman Reigns is a big one.”

– Jim Cornette via X:

On behalf of all citizens of the United States, I'd like to apologize to the rest of the world for the tragic mistake we've made. We're not all insane. In 4 years we'll try to start fixing what can be fixed. We hope you'll give us another chance, even though we don't deserve it. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) January 20, 2025

