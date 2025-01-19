AJ Francis says people don’t like him, happy birthday to Ron Killings

– Speaking to Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF, TNA’s AJ Francis known as Top Dolla in WWE was asked about whether he’d get a big pop if he made an appearance in this years Royal Rumble match. He claimed he didn’t think so, but people would certainly still be shocked. He said“Absolutely, there would, but mine is different. Matt is someone who has been doing it for so long that even if he wasn’t popping on the indies right now, let’s say he wasn’t the biggest name in the indies right now, let’s just say he completely stopped wrestling after he left WWE, if his music played, he would still get a big-ass pop. Maybe the Hit Row thing would get a big pop, but I think if I came back in the Rumble, people would be shocked, and it would reverberate everywhere online. But pop, I don’t think so. The reason I don’t think so is because people don’t like me. People don’t like me.”

– Happy birthday to Ron Killings…

