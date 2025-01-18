Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine hands out the 2024 Achievement Awards

Wrestling’s most popular magazine, Pro Wrestling Illustrated, announced its 2024 Achievement Award winners as voted by their readers.

The magazine, sold worldwide, was founded in 1979 and is the longest published English language wrestling magazine still in production.

WWE champion Cody Rhodes won Wrestler of the Year with Gunther, Will Ospreay, and Bryan Danielson coming behind.

Woman of the Year went to former AEW Women’s champion Toni Storm, with Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Jordynne Grace in the top four.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill won the overall Tag Team of the Year in a surprise win beating out The Young Bucks, Fraxiom, and The Judgment Day.

The Bloodline took Faction of the Year, with The Wyatt Sicks, The Judgment Day and BCC/Death Riders rounding up the top four.

Match of the Year was won by Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre at Hell In A Cell, Bryan Danielson vs Swerve Strickland at All In, and Bryan Danielson vs Will Ospreay at Dynasty came behind.

Feud of the Year went to CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre. The others were Adam Page vs Swerve Strickland, Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley, and Mariah May vs Toni Storm.

Most Popular Wrestler of the Year was won by Cody Rhodes, followed by Jey Uso, Joe Hendry, and Rhea Ripley.

Most Hated Wrestler of the Year went to Dominik Mysterio. Solo Sikoa, MJF, and Logan Paul followed.

Liv Morgan won Comeback of the Year with Mercedes Mone, Randy Orton, and The Rock rounding it up.

Most Improved Wrestler of the Year went to AEW Women’s champion Mariah May. Nia Jax, Oba Femi, and Maxxine Dupri came behind.

Indie Wrestler of the Year was awarded to Mustafa Ali who was joined by Matt Cardona, Mance Warner, and Allie Katch in the top four.

Inspirational Wrestler of the Year went to Cody Rhodes. Bryan Danielson, Sami Zayn, and Jeff Jarrett were also in the top four.

Kelani Jordan won Rookie of the Year followed by Jaida Parker, Karmen Petrovic, and Oleg Boltin followed.

Most wrestlers who won posed with their PWI plagues, with Cody Rhodes thanking readers and telling everyone to lower the bar for this year!

