JBL would like to have one more match with John Cena

JBL expressed his admiration for John Cena and his desire to have one more match with him, emphasizing how highly he regards Cena. “Of course. Yeah, because I think the world of John, and I was so happy that I was part of John’s formative career,” JBL said, reflecting on their past rivalry. However, he was quick to clarify that he does not take any credit for Cena’s success: “I, again, I don’t take any credit for anything John did. John would be exactly where he is now with or without me.”

JBL expressed gratitude for having been there during Cena’s early days, saying, “I’m just glad that I was one of the ones that was there at the start.” He also praised Cena’s character and contributions outside the ring, stating, “But John’s such a great guy. I mean, everything about him. I mean, the more you know about John, from his Make-A-Wish, what he does, to how he interacts with fans, to how he interacts with talent, what he’s done for talent. I mean, it’s just amazing.”

Despite his admiration and desire for another match, JBL admitted, “It’s not going to happen, by the way. There’s no absolutely zero talk of it.”

Source: Something To Wrestle With Jon Layfield

