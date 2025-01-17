Tammy Sytch writes letter in hopes of having her sentence reduced

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was charged with numerous crimes from her March 2022 car accident including DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of 75-year old Julian L. Lasseter. Florida State Attorney RJ Larizza declared Sytch to be “a danger to society.” Sytch ended up being sentenced to 17 years in prison with 8 years of probation.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com obtained a letter that Sytch submitted to Judge Karen A. Foxman in an attempt to have her current sentence shortened. With the letter, Sytch is asking to have the sentence changed so that instead of serving the sentencing for each charge independently, she would get to serve the prison sentences concurrently.

Here is the letter…

Honorable Judge Foxman,

During my incarceration at Lowell Correctional Institusetion, I have been attempting to make the most of my time, by reflecting upon my crime, while also striving to be a positive influence on other inmates.

To that end, I have recently graduated from the Culinary Arts program, with a certificate in Culinary Arts, which also includes ServSafe certification. Most recently, I have become a Teacher’s Aid in one of the GED classrooms. Helping others to realize their academic potential, and earn their GED is something I have found to be very fulfilling. Additionally, I have been chosen by Dr. Kuehl, the Director of Education at the prison, to speak with the Youthful Offender inmates as a “voice of reason.” He has asked me to do a series of lectures and discussions with these young ladies about how prison has helped me gain a new life perspective, and about the importance of not re-offending once they leave prison.

Beyond my education and vocational achievements, I am also regularly attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and am being seen regularly for mental health counseling sessions.

I have also begun making plans for my life after release from prison. My former business attorney, Stephen P. New, has offered me a job in his office as a Paralegal, and has also offered me free housing while I am getting on my feet. I have been inspired by the idea of working with the Youthful Offenders while I am here, and I would like to continue to mentor youths once I am free. Therefore, I plan to visit high schools to talk about the dangers and consequences of drinking and driving, in hopes of helping the students to make better choices that I have.

I am extremely remorseful, as my actions led to a loss of life, and grief for my victim’s family and friends. I am dedicated to changing my life for the better, and to being a positive light in any community in which I live. I desire to serve others in any way possible, and in particular will strive to help young people avoid alcohol and destructive decision making.

I pray this Honorable Court will grant me grace and mercy in their consideration of this request to modify my sentence by running the incarcerative portions of my sentence on Count 1 and 2 concurrent, or issue whatever relief this Court deems appropriate.

WHEREFORE, Defendant prays this Honorable Court will grant this Motion for Modification of Sentence and grant whatever relief this Court deems appropriate.

Tamara Sytch

