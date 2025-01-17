Smackdown and Raw during Mania weekend to take place at T-Mobile Arena

Some additional information regarding the WrestleMania 41 weekend events in Las Vegas were revealed yesterday at Vegas Chamber’s Preview Las Vegas held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was present for the discussion with WWE President Nick Khan, who said that the Friday Night Smackdown on April 18 and Monday Night Raw on April 21 will both be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the largest arena in the city and the home of the UFC for the major Vegas events.

The WWE World fan convention will take place between April 17 and April 21 and will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. WWE World replaces the Axxess convention and was introduced with last year’s WrestleMania.

The location for NXT Stand & Deliver has not been announced but it’s likely taking place at the T-Mobile Arena as well considering WWE likes to push combo tickets for all their shows during Mania weekend.

Khan also said that they sold more WrestleMania tickets in the first 72 hours than any other WWE event in history. Single tickets are still not available and only very expensive combo tickets remain on sale for now.

