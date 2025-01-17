France and Germany getting WWE premium live events this year again

WWE President Nick Khan revealed that both France and Germany will be getting premium live events this year. Khan spoiled the news at a roundtable discussion on Global Entertainment held in Las Vegas yesterday.

Both countries got PLEs in 2024, with Backlash in Lyon and Bash In Berlin in Berlin. The Lyon show was originally supposed to be in Paris but due to the Olympics, it was not possible.

Which cities will get the events remains to be seen, but WWE remains keen on doing a show in Paris. Last year’s Backlash ended up being one of the most talked-about shows ever due to the rowdy crowd which chanted and jumped during the whole show, shaking cameras along the way.

WWE held eight premium live events outside the United States in 2024, breaking several revenue records throughout the year.

