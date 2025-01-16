Meta Girls become #1 contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles

WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Bianca Belair and Naomi have new number one contenders to watch out for: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson from NXT.

The Meta Girls defeated Unholy Union, the team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, last night on the show to get the next shot at the Women’s Tag Team titles.

Belair and Naomi have not defended their titles in a month, a week after Naomi replaced Jade Cargill on the team. Cargill was taken out during an episode of Smackdown in November in a backstage segment, with the assailant still a mystery.

It has not been announced when The Meta Girls will be getting their shot.

