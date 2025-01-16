Bob Ueker passed away

Jan 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Major League Baseball legend and WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Baseball” Bob Ueker has passed away

Uecker earned his place in WWE history, however, with memorable appearances at two of the biggest pay-per-view events of all time. WrestleMania III & IV! He was the special guest ring announcer WWE Champion Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

At WrestleMania IV, Uecker interviewed Andre backstage at Trump Plaza. A memorable moment where Andre The Giant choked Mr. Baseball silly.

Ueker was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2010. Ueker was 90 years old.

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    January 16, 2025 at 11:59 am

    This sucks. I know Ueck was 90 and had a long and full life, but this still sucks.
    If you still haven’t seen it for some reason, go watch Major League.

