Bob Ueker passed away

Major League Baseball legend and WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Baseball” Bob Ueker has passed away

️

Uecker earned his place in WWE history, however, with memorable appearances at two of the biggest pay-per-view events of all time. WrestleMania III & IV! He was the special guest ring announcer WWE Champion Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

At WrestleMania IV, Uecker interviewed Andre backstage at Trump Plaza. A memorable moment where Andre The Giant choked Mr. Baseball silly.

Ueker was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2010. Ueker was 90 years old.

RIP Mr. Baseball Bob Uecker and Mr. WrestleMania. He was so fun and a good sport. pic.twitter.com/zt9xRtBpMj — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 16, 2025

RIP Mr. Baseball Bob Uecker https://t.co/9PphhbU5Uk — Richard Land (@maskedwrestlers) January 16, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

