Notes on Charlotte Flair, Fenix, and Penta

– Rey Fenix’s merchandise has been removed from AEW’s official shop.

– Per Fightful, Among WWE talent spoken to, they claimed they didn’t hear any heat on Pénta after going too long in his debut last night on Raw.

Most everyone were aware of what the moment meant to him and his family, and the roster was “happy” for him.

– Charlotte Flair was backstage at tonight’s NXT

Some girls want to be a princess when they grow up, I wanted to be in a bad b**ch girl gang. pic.twitter.com/stwVYDNvDD — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 15, 2025

