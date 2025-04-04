Notes on Rey Fenix, Penta, TJ Perkins, and El Hijo del Viking

– Rey Fenix is expected to face Nathan Frazier in his WWE debut on SmackDown tonight.

(source: WrestleVotes)

– Penta shared his heartfelt reaction to Fenix joining WWE, proudly stating, “Yeah, man. Finally.” He emphasized how proud he is of his brother, calling Fenix “the best wrestler in the world” and acknowledging WWE as “the best company in the world.” Penta added, “This is my brother,” underlining the personal significance of Fenix’s success.

When asked about a dream match, Penta revealed a deeply personal vision: “This is my dream match: Penta vs. Fenix mask vs. mask.” Although he admitted it might never happen, he still holds out a bit of hope, saying, “I don’t know when, maybe only in my mind happens that. But maybe in 10 years… maybe it’s possible, I don’t know.”

– TJ Perkins is now a free agent after declining a contract offer from NJPW. However, he will continue to work with the promotion on a freelance basis.

(Source: Fightful)

– El Hijo del Viking returns to TNA to compete in the Ultimate X match for the TNA X-Division Championship at TNA “Rebellion” on April 27th in Los Angeles, CA.

