Female grappler recovering from breast cancer surgery

– Tom Randolph via Facebook:

We’re sending prayers and support to Jessie Belle, who is recovering from breast cancer surgery, and is facing radiation and chemo therapy. She’s always been a fighter, and we have no doubt she has the determination and will to fight this with everything she’s got!

Jessie Belle has been active in the business since 2010, and has been a fixture on the independent circuit. She wrestles under the ring name Jessie Jones for the Women of Wrestling promotion.

Jessie wrote:

Ironic ive always supported & donated to breast cancer. Turned out my family carries a gene that made me much more likely to have breast cancer. I I just had my Surgery and I ask all my friends and fans to send prayers my way. I still have a long journey ahead with Chemo and Radiation.

