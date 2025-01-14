Paul Heyman on why Cody Rhodes is the face of WWE

Paul Heyman emphasized why Cody Rhodes is the face of WWE, praising his dedication, work ethic, and ability to drive business. Heyman began by acknowledging Cody’s status as a top champion and a powerful draw for the company. “Cody Rhodes is the champion. If there’s anybody right now, and my God, the business that, he’s a commerce facilitator. He sells tickets, he sells t-shirts, he sells weight belts, he sells replica title belts that he signs. He drives commerce.”

Heyman highlighted Cody’s relentless commitment to promoting WWE events, sharing an example of his willingness to go above and beyond. “Cody, we need you in Detroit. We’re at 98%. We really wanna sell out. We’re gonna book you on three morning radio shows starting at 6 a.m. in Detroit. Great, I’ll be there. If there’s any others overnight, I’ll do the overnight radios too. I’ll do the afternoon drive time radios, and then I’ll get to the arena in time for the show.”

Heyman concluded by emphasizing Cody’s tireless work ethic, even on his days off. “Yeah, it’s a workhorse. My God, man. And he does it on his days off too. The commitment that he has to promote the product, that goes along with it.” This relentless dedication, Heyman explained, solidifies Cody as the face of WWE.

Source: Impaulsive

