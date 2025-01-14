Chad Gable comments after facing Penta on Raw

Jan 14, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Chad Gable following his loss to the debuting Penta on WWE Raw:

“I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing.

“But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since.

“I felt so alive.”

