Chad Gable comments after facing Penta on Raw

Chad Gable following his loss to the debuting Penta on WWE Raw:

“I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing.

“But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since.

“I felt so alive.”

