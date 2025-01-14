Chad Gable comments after facing Penta on Raw
Chad Gable following his loss to the debuting Penta on WWE Raw:
"El resultado de un mexicano cuando quiere salir adelante”.#Penta #WWERaw #WWEonNetflix pic.twitter.com/hR7sNWNX5j
— Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) January 14, 2025
I detest Penta, luchadores, and losing.
But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it ever since.
I felt so alive. pic.twitter.com/M40MyyXHsj
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) January 14, 2025