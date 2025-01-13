Video: Mercedes Moné appears on the Sherri Show

Mercedes Mone – The CEO of Her Life

Awesome interview from @sherrishowtv. The CEO @MercedesVarnado is consistently working hard to put AEW, NJPW, CMLL, ROH, RevPro on the map!! pic.twitter.com/4dCZdYRnkA — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) January 13, 2025

Mercedes Moné credits her cousin, Snoop Dogg, for giving her career-defining advice that shaped her path to success. Reflecting on her journey, she stated, “He’s given me the best advice in my whole career.” She recalled a significant moment when she attended WrestleMania at 16 and confided her dream to become a professional wrestler. Snoop’s response left a lasting impression: “Cuzzo, if you want to do it, I believe in you.”

Throughout her career, Mercedes frequently sought guidance from Snoop, who shared a piece of wisdom that resonated deeply. He told her, “Sometimes in life, you’ve gotta be a hoe.” Initially confused, she asked him to elaborate, and he explained, “Sometimes in life, you’ve gotta be a hoe. You’ve gotta put your head down, do your work, and do as good as you can until you become a pimp. You have to work so hard until you become a pimp. A pimp means to be the CEO of your life.”

This metaphor illustrated the importance of perseverance and dedication before achieving autonomy and success. Mercedes found clarity in his words, reflecting, “I was, ‘This makes a lot of sense.’ Right now, back in the day, I felt like a hoe. Now, with AEW, I’m the pimp. I’m the CEO of my life. I’m good.” Through hard work and determination, she embraced her journey and took control of her destiny, embodying Snoop’s advice as she achieved her dreams.

Source: Sherri Show

The CEO takes over the @sherrishowtv pic.twitter.com/NXsIoAm6a0 — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 13, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

