Mercedes Mone sees herself as a female version of The Rock

Apr 14, 2023 - by James Walsh

Mercedes Mone Claims She’s A Female Version Of The Rock.

In a recent clip of Mercedes Mone, a fan compared her to the female equivalent of Dean Ambrose. Clearly not flattered enough by that comparison, the IWGP Women’s Champion quoted the tweet, claiming to be closer to a female version of The Rock. While she hashtagged one of her new monikers “The CEO” in the tweet, the comparison may well have been to Rock’s famous in-ring concert as Mone is singing and playing a guitar in the clip.

