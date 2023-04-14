Mercedes Mone sees herself as a female version of The Rock

Mercedes Mone Claims She’s A Female Version Of The Rock.

In a recent clip of Mercedes Mone, a fan compared her to the female equivalent of Dean Ambrose. Clearly not flattered enough by that comparison, the IWGP Women’s Champion quoted the tweet, claiming to be closer to a female version of The Rock. While she hashtagged one of her new monikers “The CEO” in the tweet, the comparison may well have been to Rock’s famous in-ring concert as Mone is singing and playing a guitar in the clip.