Mercedes Mone sees herself as a female version of The Rock
More like the female @TheRock
🥰🤩🎸#TheCEO https://t.co/kGsep6zMYr
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 13, 2023
In a recent clip of Mercedes Mone, a fan compared her to the female equivalent of Dean Ambrose. Clearly not flattered enough by that comparison, the IWGP Women’s Champion quoted the tweet, claiming to be closer to a female version of The Rock. While she hashtagged one of her new monikers “The CEO” in the tweet, the comparison may well have been to Rock’s famous in-ring concert as Mone is singing and playing a guitar in the clip.