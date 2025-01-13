The Miz and Sean Waltman notes

– While speaking to SI.com, Sean “X-Pac’ Waltman commented on attending WWE RAW’s Netflix in Los Angeles and meeting up with Paul “Triple H” Levesque…

“I’ll share something I haven’t told anyone else. When we were at Raw, I said to him, ‘You deserve all this. And the fans deserve you.’ The fans dealt with a lot of bullsh*t over the years. It was hard to be a fan for a while, and I don’t f**king mind saying it. It’s different now. He’s here for the fans. There is so much happiness and excitement surrounding WWE. This is what I always envisioned for him. It’s amazing.”

“We get treated so well. That wasn’t always the way it was. There’s been times over the years I’ve seen older wrestlers so disappointed that they weren’t even acknowledged. It’s a big deal to us. This was our life. So it means the world to be treated the way we’re treated. Being at Raw, I loved it. I was telling my wife this, even people I wasn’t close with back in the day, I’m so happy to see them now.”

– Mike Mizanin, known as The Miz, hinted at an exciting new venture for himself and his wife, Maryse, as he teased the possibility of a new reality show featuring the pair. “Well, I think we can’t really … We can tease it,” he shared cryptically, adding, “So maybe. Maybe you’ll hear about some things. Keep your eyeballs open for a new show with the Miz and Maryse.” While he didn’t reveal any concrete details, his statement suggests that fans might soon see more of the dynamic couple in an upcoming project, potentially offering another glimpse into their lives beyond the ring and as a family.

Source: People

