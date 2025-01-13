Possible Raw spoiler for tonight, Tyson Fury retires from boxing

Jan 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Lyra Valkyria is expected to become the first ever Women’s IC Champion on RAW tonight.

It was noted that the former NXT Women’s Champion is set to defeat Dakota Kai and win the Tournament to win her first championship on the main roster

(Source: SK Wrestling)

– Former WWE performer Tyson Fury, has announced his retirement from the sport of boxing.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Iyo Sky

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal