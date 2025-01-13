Possible Raw spoiler for tonight, Tyson Fury retires from boxing

– Lyra Valkyria is expected to become the first ever Women’s IC Champion on RAW tonight.

It was noted that the former NXT Women’s Champion is set to defeat Dakota Kai and win the Tournament to win her first championship on the main roster

(Source: SK Wrestling)

– Former WWE performer Tyson Fury, has announced his retirement from the sport of boxing.

Tyson Fury has just announced his retirement from boxing : @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/AOiDJYA17V — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) January 13, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

