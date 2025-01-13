Obi Femi issues a warning to the ‘final boss,” Penta & Bob Caudle notes, remembering Shad Gaspard

– Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Obi Femi issued a warning to the ‘Final Boss’ for stealing the spotlight on the night. At the moment the time was being stolen from me, I wasn’t even aware it was being stolen from me. Maybe if I knew, I would have gone up to him and been like, ‘Hey, Uncle Dwayne, what are you doing?’ I’ll let it slide this time, but next time Uncle Dwayne comes in and steals time from me, there are going to be problems.

– WWE’s official description of former AEW star Penta:

“Cero Miedo! For Penta, it’s not just a phrase.

“He has no fear of anything and is driven to be as aggressive as possible to reach his goals.”

This description was featured on listings for Penta’s new WWE merchandise on WWE Shop.

– Happy 76th Anniversary Bob and Jackie Caudle!

– Remembering Shad Gaspard….

Today we remember Da Beast Shad Gaspard on his birthday. As a result of his heroic efforts, he was posthumously awarded the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2022 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AQnt5coqJw — Ultimate Wrestling Trivia (@UltWresTrivia) January 13, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

