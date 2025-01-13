Dakota Kai on her upcoming match against Lyra Valkyria

Dakota Kai talks about her upcoming match against Taya Valkyrie for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

I’ve been about WWE for 7 and a half years. This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, way back when I was practicing DDTs on my lil bro in the lounge (don’t try this at home, lol). With each opportunity to win a singles championship over the years, I’ve given my all… — (@ImKingKota) January 13, 2025

Full text:

I’ve been about WWE for 7 and a half years. This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, way back when I was practicing DDTs on my lil bro in the lounge (don’t try this at home, lol). With each opportunity to win a singles championship over the years, I’ve given my all every time… even if I fell short, every time.

I don’t want to say ‘failure isn’t an option’ because failure has been a part of my story and I’ve learned from it.

I hope to make you all proud.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

